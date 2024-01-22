Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday, met with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from across the 18 local government areas of the state, urging them to embrace peace and unity ahead of the coming governorship election in the state.

The meeting, which was the first since the governor was inaugurated, brought all the contending forces within the party together

Addressing the meeting, Aiyedatiwa appreciated the party leaders for their support, stressing the need for all contending forces within the party to come together to move the party and the State forward.

Aiyedatiwa said, “It is important for me to tell you that as leaders of our party, we must put behind us the events of the last few months and come together as one big family for the progress of the APC and the development of our dear State.

“To me, what happened in the past was just politics. It was not a fight; it was not a battle; it was mere politics and I can say that I did not take any offence from that. The most important thing for us is to remain as one big family. There should be no division in our party.

“There is the need to make our party stronger and that necessitated the idea of this enlarged stakeholders meeting to bring everybody on board. Our party leaders and members are critical stakeholders that we cannot afford to neglect.

“There have been complaints from many of our party officers at local levels of not being carried along in the scheme of things. That must now be a thing of the past. All our party officers from ward to local government to State levels will be given the recognition they deserve.”

Aiyedatiwa further stated that he would liaise with the leadership of the party to ensure the smooth running of the party structure, regular stakeholders’ engagement, and the operations of the Leaders’ Caucus and the Governor’s Advisory Council.

Speaking on the forthcoming governorship election in the state, the governor urged the party leaders to ensure peaceful conduct of aspirants and their followers, adding that there must be a rancorous-free primary election and peaceful governorship election in the state.

The governor, who paid glowing tributes to former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, promised that the state government would work with the family to give him a befitting state burial and to immortalize his name and legacies.

The governor thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for showing keen interest in the peace and development of Ondo State, adding that the president is happy with the current tranquility being enjoyed in the state.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who commended the Governor for the timely engagement of party stakeholders, stressed that party leaders must put the past behind them to foster unity ahead of the coming governorship election.

Those present at the meeting included members of the State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, members of the State Executive Council, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladuni Odu, former Deputy Governors, Alhaji Ali Olanusi and Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, former State Chairman of the party, Ambassador Sola Iji, former SSG, Hon. Sunday Abegunde, member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Biola Makinde, Chief Segun Ojo, Chief Jamiu Ekungba, Mrs. Jumoke Anifowoshe, among many others.