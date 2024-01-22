The chief executive officer of Future One Africa Television (FOA TV), Idris-Etanami Abiodun Usman, has vowed to change the face of television industry in Africa as he revealed that about $7 million had so far been invested into the establishment of the pan-African television station which is set to take over the airwaves in June this year.

Speaking during an interview with our Correspondent, Usman, who is also the Executive Director of Sustainable Initiative for Nurturing Growth (SING) Nigeria and a rights activist, said Africa has come of age to tell its stories.

Usman explained how African countries can challenge and change wrong narratives about the continent, using the media, saying FOA TV will change the television industry in Africa.

He said: “We’ve made television business in Africa look as if it is not profitable. There’s so much you can make. If you look at the big television stations across the world, they’re making profits.

“Contents drive the world and that’s what they’re doing. What FOA Africa will be doing is to develop contents that will sell themselves. Our contents will add value.

“We won’t rely on government patronage or adverts to succeed. The dream of FOA is to run a station that will showcase Africa in a good light to the rest of the world.”

Speaking on the financial investments so far, Usman said: “We’ve invested about $7 million. FOA will be domiciled in four locations. Nairobi in Kenya, Lagos, a State in the South South and in South Africa. We’ll have an office in London. We’ve carved a name for ourselves.

“We’re glad that a station like AIT gave us this hope that a dream like this could be achieved. We appreciate all the stations. We still believe that African stories are properly told to the rest of the world.

“If you want to hear stories or breaking news about Africa, it has to be from the CNN or the BBC. Every country in Africa relies on foreign television stations to hear about breaking news.

“That’s not good for the continent. We should be able to connect. Even in terms of trade, African countries are yet to connect. It is easier to connect with countries across the Atlantic than with a fellow country. African countries can’t trade with themselves. FOA will break that trend and barrier.”

While vowing to break barriers, he further assured that, “FOA will provide that voice for the continent. The business community is looking for that voice to showcase businesses in Africa. We’ll be that voice. Through our voice, the rest of the world will come to Africa to invest.”