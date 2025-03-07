Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Friday approved the appointment of Professor Ebuoluwa Aderonke Adejuyigbe as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo.

Aiyedatiwa, who also constituted a Visitation Panel for the institution, said the appointment of the current Executive Director of the Central Office of Research of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife and a Consultant Paediatrician at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, followed the recommendation of the Governing Council of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor position of the institution will be vacant following the expiration of the tenure of Professor Adesegun Fatusi on March 9, 2025.

Aiyedatiwa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said Adejuyigbe, a professor of Paediatrics who hails from Akoko North East local government area of the State will assume office after the submission of the report of the Visitation Panel.

“Adejuyigbe is a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Medicine, former Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, OAU and is the Vice-President of the African Society of Paediatric Infectious Diseases and Co-Chair of the National Child Health Technical Working Committee,” the statement said.

The governor, however, approved the name of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration and Clinical Services, Prof. Adolphus Odogun Loto as the Acting Vice Chancellor pending the assumption of office of the newly appointed VC.

On the visitation panel, Governor Aiyedatiwa said the panel would be chaired by Prof. Gbenga Olumekun, while Mr Richard Adeyinka Arifalo will serve as its secretary.

According to the statement, other members of the panel are Elder Idowu Benjamin, Mr. Olumide Ogidan and Mr. Anthony Akala.

Aiyedatiwa gave the terms and references of the panel to include examining the State of Compliance of the University Statutes and Approved Programmes of Study, examining the financial management of the university, including the Subvention, Grants, loans, and Internally Generated Revenues (IGRS), and determine their compliance with Appropriate Regulations.

He added that the scope will also examine adequacy of staff and staff development programmes of the University, examine industrial relations amongst management, staff, and students and recommend ways to achieving lasting peace and harmony.

The panel will also consider the state of landed properties and other assets of the University, determine the level of compliance with recommendations of prior Visitation Panel Government’s White Paper and recommend measures and actions to reposition the University for optimal performance.

The panel has six weeks to submit its report.