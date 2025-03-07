The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the six-month suspension slammed on Senator representing Kogi Central following her face-off with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over seating arrangements in the red chamber.

The PDP said the action of the Akpabio-led Senate leadership against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan smacked of a desperation to cover up.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagab said the hasty suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan without an open investigation into the weighty allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President negates the fair hearing principle especially in parliamentary convention and portrays the Senate as an institution that endorses, condones and offers protection to reprobacy.

Ologunagba, in a statement said the excessively harsh six-months suspension on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan translates to denying the people of Kogi Central Senatorial Zone their Constitutional right of being represented in the Senate.

“It is scandalous, and amounts to gross abuse of office and violation of the fundamentals of justice and fair hearing for Senator Akpabio to sit as a judge in a matter in which he is the accused; a situation which validates public apprehension of a desperation by the embattled Senate President to suppress open legislative probe into the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against him,” Ologunagba said.

The PDP spokesman recalled that the Akpoti-Uduaghan saga was not the first time Senator Akpabio was accused of sexual harassment.

“The current episode in the Senate reminds Nigerians of the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against Senator Akpabio by the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Joi Nunieh.

“If Senator Akpabio has nothing to hide, what Nigerians expected of him was to clear his name by stepping aside in line with established parliamentary practice, allow and submit to an open and unbiased investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“It is indeed a national embarrassment that the person of the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly is being mentioned in a case of sexual harassment which has now tarred the image and integrity of the highest lawmaking body in Nigeria.

“Ordinarily under this situation, the Senate President needs no prodding to step aside for an independent investigation to clear his name.

“More distressing is the fact that since Senator Akpabio assumed office as the Senate President, the leadership of the Senate has been largely unfocused and constantly embroiled in scandals including allegations of financial impropriety as well as negligence and abdication of its constitutional duty of checks and balances to the excesses of the Executive Arm to the detriment of millions of Nigerians.

“Moreover, Nigerians can recall that there are pending investigations before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of looting of N108.1 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom State under Senator Akpabio’s watch as Governor as well as alleged N86 billion contract scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during his tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“Given the height of public anxiety on this allegation of sexual harassment which has already escalated into protests at the National Assembly, the PDP urges the Senate to redeem its image and integrity by immediately reinstating Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and ensuring an open investigation into the matter,” PDP said.