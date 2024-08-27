Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has expressed the commitment of his administration towards bridging the infrastructure deficit across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Aiyedatiwa who promised to prioritise roads in the Ijigba community as part of his construction projects plan of the state, noted that the road network would be put in good condition for the socio-economic development of the community in the Akure metropolis.

In his quest for socio-economic transformation and development, the Olujigba of Ijigba community in Akure South local government area, Oba (Amb.) Luyi Rotimi has called on Governor Aiyedatiwa to urgently help to construct a link bridge between the Ijigba and Ilekun communities.

The monarch also solicited the assistance of the state government to construct roads in the community and rehabilitate those that are in deplorable conditions.

Oba Rotimi explained that the deplorable state of the roads and the collapsed bridge have hindered the smooth flow of transportation of farm produce between the two communities.

This, according to the monarch, has slowed down business transactions and reduced drastically production and revenue generation in both communities.

The monarch made the requests during the celebration of his 10th coronation which was accompanied with installations of some chiefs in the community.

Governor Aiyedatiwa who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Housing and Urban Planning, Gbenga Olaniyi, expressed confidence that the monarch would continue to bear his influence as a one-time Ambassador to attract investment and development into the community.

The governor, however, congratulated Oba Rotimi on his 10th anniversary as Olujigba and his 2nd anniversary as an Oba.

As part of the programme for the anniversary, a public lecture was organised to commemorate the celebration of the foundation of Ijigba land.

Delivering the lecture titled: “Roles Of Traditional Rulers: Needs For Interrelationship Between Ijigba and Its Environ Communities,” Dr. Festus Adedayo, emphasised the need to engage traditional institutions in the affairs of the people.

He emphasised the closeness of the traditional rulers to the people and the respect for culture and traditions exuded by the people.

The veteran journalist and author who admitted the excesses some of the monarchs exhibited in the pre-colonial era, advocated for constitutional roles for the traditional institution alluding to roles played by Oba (Sir) Adesoji Aderemi, the late Ooni of Ife, in the administration of Chief Obafemi Awolowo-led government in the Western Region in the First Republic.

He emphasized that traditional rulers understand the needs of the people more than politicians and handle issues concerning their people more amicably than public officeholders.

Dr. Adedayo noted that traditional rulers’ excesses could be also checked just as it was in the past.

He recalled that the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo deposed the Alaafin of Oyo, while the Olowo of Owo was suspended by Adekunle Fajuyi and later removed from office by former Military Governor of the Western Region, Maj. Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo.

Besides, he said the kingmakers are empowered to check monarchs whenever they go beyond the customs and traditions of their respective kingdoms.