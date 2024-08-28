Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said his administration will intensify efforts to bridge the infrastructure deficit in the state’s three senatorial districts.

Aiyedatiwa, who promised to prioritise roads in the Ijigba community in the state’s construction projects plan, noted that the road network would be put in good condition for the socio-economic development of the community in the Akure metropolis.

In his quest for socio-economic transformation and development, the Olujigba of the Ijigba community in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba(Amb.) Luyi Rotimi had called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to help construct a link bridge between the Ijigba and Ilekun communities as a matter of urgency.

He also requested that the state government help construct roads in the community and rehabilitate those in deplorable conditions.

Oba Rotimi explained that the deplorable state of the roads and the collapsed bridge have hindered the seamless transportation of farm produce between the two communities.

According to the monarch, this has slowed down business transactions and drastically reduced production and revenue generation in both communities.

The monarch made the requests during the celebration of his 10th coronation anniversary and installations of some chiefs in the community.

Represented by Gbenga Olaniyi, the state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Planning, Aiyedatiwa expressed confidence in the monarch that he would continue to bear his influence as a one-time Ambassador to attract investment and development into the community.

The governor, however, congratulated Oba ‘Luyi Rotimi on his 10th anniversary as Olujigba and his second anniversary as an Oba,

Oba Rotimi organised a public lecture as part of the anniversary programme to commemorate the celebration of the foundation of Ijigthe ba land.

Delivering the lecture “Roles Of Traditional Rulers: Needs For Interrelationship Between Ijigba and Its Environment Communities,” Dr. Festus Adebayo emphasized the need to engage traditional institutions in the running of the people’s affairs.