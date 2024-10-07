Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has inspected some areas recently ravaged by floods in Ondo town, pledging to rehabilitate and flood-prone areas and support the victims.

The visit, aimed at assessing the damages and providing immediate intervention, came in the wake of heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding in the town.

The Governor was conducted around the areas by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Niyi Oseni, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Hon Olayemi Adeyemi.

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed his concern over the impact of the flood, particularly on vulnerable communities.

He reassured residents of his administration’s commitment to finding long-term solutions to prevent future occurrences.

“We are deeply concerned about the challenges these floods have caused, and we are already working to ensure that affected areas receive immediate relief and long-term solutions,” the Governor said.

Aiyedatiwa also assured the affected communities that his administration would prioritise the rehabilitation of flood-prone areas and intensify efforts to complete ongoing water channelisation projects.

The governor further urged the residents to avoid practices that contribute to flooding, such as blocking drainage channels with waste.