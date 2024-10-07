A 37-year-old woman, Fatima Abubakar has been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for torturing a two-year old girl and a little boy under her custody for urinating on her bed.

Fatima, who hails from Sanda, Makama B ward in Yola South local government area of the state was apprehended by the police for allegedly torturing the kids for urinating, as well as defecating in the room.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the arrest on Monday, said the culprit was arrested following a tip-off from concerned community members.

The woman who is also the step-mother to the kids, physically assaulted them and has confessed to committing the crime upon her arrest.

Nguroje said neighbours reported that the woman was in the habit of torturing the kids and denying them food, adding that the suspect had warned them to stop interfering in her affairs.

Nguroje said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Morris Dankombo, had ordered that the accused be charged to court for prosecution.