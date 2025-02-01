Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has said the establishment of five mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta by the federal government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and its private sector partners will strategically position Kogi as an energy hub in Nigeria.

Governor Ododo made this statement on Thursday during the groundbreaking ceremony of the LNG plants in Ajaokuta. He emphasised that the project will play a pivotal role in enhancing Nigeria’s energy landscape, fostering economic growth, improving energy access, and reinforcing Kogi State’s significance in the country’s industrial development.

He described the LNG plants as a transformative investment that will position Kogi as an energy hub and stimulate economic activities in the state.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Ismaila Isah, yesterday, the governor said, “We are witnessing a historic moment that will redefine Kogi’s place in Nigeria’s energy sector.

This project is not just about gas production; it is about economic transformation, job creation, and ensuring that our state plays a central role in Nigeria’s energy future,” Governor Ododo stated.

He underscored the initiative’s economic impact, highlighting its potential for job creation, increased investment, and industrial growth. He stressed that his administration’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce will be expressed in opportunities being created by new investment in the emerging energy sector.

Governor Ododo commended President Bola Tinubu for his dedication to Nigeria’s energy transition and for mobilising NNPC Limited and its private sector partners, including Prime LNG, NGML/GASNEXUS LNG, LNG Arete, Highland LNG, and BUA LNG to establish the LNG plants in Ajaokuta.

He expressed optimism that the LNG plants will become crucial to Kogi’s energy infrastructure, significantly reducing carbon emissions while advancing sustainable energy solutions in Kogi state and Nigeria.

“With an initial combined production capacity of over 80 million cubic feet per day, these plants will serve as a key resource for national and international energy markets,” Governor Ododo added.

He described the project as a landmark achievement that aligns with his administration’s vision of transforming Kogi into a leading energy and industrial hub in Nigeria.

Governor Ododo further assured that his government remains committed to providing an enabling environment, sustaining peace and security, and attracting more investments to the state.

Earlier, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, emphasised that the LNG plants are part of the Federal Government’s strategy to revolutionise the gas sector, positioning it as a key driver of economic prosperity.

Kyari noted that this initiative is not just a symbolic event but also a concrete step towards energy transformation, stressing that all necessary equipment is ready for immediate deployment with the assurance that the project would be completed on schedule in partnership with relevant stakeholders.

Kyari further commended Governor Ododo for mobilising support from host communities and recognising them as the initiative’s first beneficiaries.

The project, spearheaded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in collaboration with private sector partners, aims to enhance domestic gas supply, drive industrialisation, and create employment opportunities.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpo Ekpo credited President Tinubu’s executive order with fast-tracking the development of LNG plants.

He emphasised that the project directly responds to the federal government’s push to maximise Nigeria’s gas potential and support industrialisation efforts.

Similarly, Minister for Steel Development, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, noted that the LNG initiative aligns with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to create a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The event concluded with the groundbreaking ceremony at two project sites, attended by top government officials, investors, and industry stakeholders.