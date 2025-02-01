National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called for urgent action to address the shrinking Lake Chad Basin.

Ganduje made the call yesterday while declaring the week-long meeting of the 5th edition of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum closed in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The party chairman, a former executive secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), also called for a renewed focus on the environmental challenges facing the basin and its residents.

Ganduje reminded the meeting of the vision of LCBC’s founders, such as Davao Baleo of Nigeria, Ahmed Ahijo of Cameroon, Amani Diori of Niger, and Tamba Lubai of Chad, who sought to address the shrinking of Lake Chad through inter-basin water transfer.

He pointed out that while security and peace-building efforts were vital, efforts to recharge the lake were equally critical.

The chairman urged continued advocacy and investment in the inter-basin water transfer project, which involved transferring water from the Mbange River in Cameroon to Lake Chad.

The initiative, he said, had faced significant funding challenges but remained a priority for the future of the region’s environment.

“While we focus on the security threats posed by Boko Haram and other groups, we must not forget the importance of recharging Lake Chad,” Ganduje said.

He also suggested exploring additional water sources for the basin, such as transferring water from Nigeria’s Rivers Benue, Bongola, and Katuna, as part of a comprehensive solution.

However, the chairman thanked the host and all partners for their contributions, particularly in the discussions surrounding stabilisation, peace-building, and sustainable development in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Ganduje thanked all development partners, especially the UNDP and the German, UK, Swedish, and Netherlands governments, for their financial support in implementing the regional stabilisation strategy.

“I declare that the conference is closed,” Ganduje concluded.

Meanwhile, Yobe State Governor and host of the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum Meeting, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his nomination as the Chairman of the Forum is not merely a recognition of his commitment but a testament to the collective resolve of all stakeholders to forge a resilient, peaceful, and prosperous Lake Chad Basin.

Buni stated this in his acceptance speech shortly after taking over as the new Chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum.

He said the theme of the 5th Forum, “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community,” resonates deeply with the Forum’s shared aspirations.

He said that over the past few days, the Forum has extensively deliberated on addressing the region’s challenges while building on the gains we have made so far.

“Our discussions have reaffirmed the critical need to strengthen governance and stabilisation frameworks as a foundation for lasting peace and security in the Lake Chad Basin.

“We recognise that effective governance, supported by inclusive policies and coordinated efforts, is essential in restoring stability to affected communities.

“At the centre of our recovery efforts lies a commitment to durable solutions beyond temporary relief. The resettlement of displaced persons must be accompanied by comprehensive strategies that restore livelihoods, rebuild infrastructure, and foster social cohesion.

“Ensuring that returning populations have access to essential services and economic opportunities is key to preventing further displacement and securing long-term stability.

“Equally important is the drive for socio-economic recovery, which requires deliberate investments in trade corridors and agro-pastoral initiatives to revitalise local economies.

“Including women and youth in these efforts remains a priority, as their active participation in economic and social development will accelerate progress and build more resilient communities.

“As we conclude this Forum, it is imperative that we move beyond dialogue to concrete and collective action. Let us ensure that the resolutions adopted here are implemented at all levels.

“As leaders of the Lake Chad Basin region, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening security and stability by facilitating the reinforcement of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and expanding community-based security initiatives,” the new Chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum.