Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his effort to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Company with the aim of growing the nation’s economy.

Governor Mutfwang made the remark in Jos when he hosted the minister of steel development, Prince Abubakar Shuaibu Audu, at his residence in Old Government House, Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

He expressed dismay at the neglect of the company by previous governments and insisted that investing in it would enable the country to produce and export steel, thereby earning foreign exchange.

The governor said his administration had prioritised the completion of abandoned projects in the state, especially those that will boost the state’s economy and promote social harmony among the people.

He promised to work with the Federal Ministry of Steel Development and the National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC) to conduct quality research that will enhance the sector’s performance.

In his response, Prince Audu thanked the governor for the warm reception and assured him of better collaboration to improve the quality of life of the people.

He said President Tinubu had directed him to revive and revamp the Ajaokuta Steel Company to strengthen Nigeria’s economy and well-being.

Audu said reviving the company would require quality research to ensure adequate production of steel for the nation’s development.

He said that the ministry would partner with reputable organisations in the country to optimize the production of essential materials that will benefit the country.