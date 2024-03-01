Vice chancellor of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Prof Tanko Ishaya, has asserted that only cutting edge research can lead to robust strategic policy formulation to address the numerous issues affecting the Nigerian economy.

Ishaya spoke at the Senate/Administrative Building, Naraguta Campus of the university during a visit by Course Participants of the Senior Executive Course 46 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru led by the director-general, Professor Ayo Omotayo.

Represented by the deputy vice chancellor (Administration), Prof. Joash Amupitan, the VC acknowledged NIPSS as an important apparatus of government that can determine the factors causing the nation’s economy to deteriorate.

The vice chancellor challenged the institute to develop a framework for building a digital economy where the skills of many young Nigerians can be well utilised.

According to the vice chancellor, the whole nation is looking up to NIPSS to recommend policies that the government can adopt towards facilitating sustainable growth for the Nigerian economy.

Ishaya assured the university’s readiness to collaborate with NIPSS as well as the Plateau State government to transform the state into an international centre for scholarly research where solutions towards addressing humanity’s challenges are proffered.

Earlier, Omotayo represented by the institute’s director for studies, Prof Oluwafumi Para-Mallam, said they were in the university on a training visit with Participants of the Senior Executive Course 46 to enable them have practical experience on how the university is addressing issues relating to their Course theme titled, “Digital Economy, Youth Empowerment, Sustainable Job Creation in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities.”

The NIPSS DG said the Course 46 theme aims to address the volatility of the Nigerian economy, and disclosed that the participants are drawn from the civil service, private sector, military, police, paramilitary, voluntary agencies and state governments.

Omotayo appreciated the university management for always availing the institute of the university’s facilities during such exercises and expressed willingness to pursue a more holistic partnership with UNIJOS in areas of mutual interest to both institutions.