Dutch giants Ajax have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Graham Potter.

The former Chelsea and Brighton boss was the prime target for the Dutch club and held talks with them, but Potter was not interested in joining Ajax at this time.

The news comes four months after Sky Sports News also reported that the ex-Brighton coach was expected to be high on Manchester United’s shortlist of managerial candidates if they were to bid farewell to Erik ten Hag this summer.

Not only does Potter’s achievements at Brighton stand in him good stead for the potential job at Old Trafford, but he also previously worked with Dan Ashworth, whom the Red Devils are hopeful of prizing away from Newcastle to become their new Sporting Director.

Forty-eight-year-old Potter has been out of work since he was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge a year ago.

He has already turned down the chance to take over at Lyon and the Swedish national side and appears willing to wait for the right role before heading back into the managerial seat.

Previous to his time at the Amex Stadium and Stamford Bridge, the ex-Southampton left-back enjoyed a successful stint with Ostersund in Sweden before spending a year in the Championship with Swansea City.

Ajax, on the other hand, have been without permanent a manager since October after they sacked Maurice Steijn.

John van’t Schip has taken temporary charge of the side but the club currently find themselves in sixth place in the league, 33 points off leaders PSV.

Ajax recently suffered a 6-0 hammering to fierce rvials Feyenoord on Sunday and last month they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League following a 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa.