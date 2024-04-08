The Federal Government has commenced distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes (MT) of assorted grains to mitigate the prevailing hardship faced by Nigerians due to escalating food prices and to bolster the nation’s economy.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris disclosed this in a statement in Sokoto where he stressed that the distribution was part of the comprehensive intervention programme the federal government was implementing to cushion hardship in the land and revamp the economy for sustainable development and prosperity for all citizens.

Idris spoke during the flag-off of the release of 42,000 metric tonnes of Assorted Food Commodities from the National Strategic Food Reserve across the country to vulnerable Nigerians.

The Minister said President Bola Tinubu was concerned about rising food prices and is determined to make essential food available and affordable for Nigerians.

He said this informed the approval by the president to release 42,000 metric tonnes of grains including sorghum, millet, and maize, as well as 60,000 metric tonnes of rice through millers for distribution.

The Federal Government, he said, was under no illusion that the President’s policy reform comes without some transitional pains.

He however expressed the confidence that the end will justify the means in the long run.

“The government calls for continued patience and understanding from Nigerians as we push through these difficult times into a season of abundant benefits and truly renewed hope. As the President never fails to emphasise, these headwinds we face are only temporary, and we will surely overcome them,” the minister said.

The minister listed the marked reduction of petrol importation to 50 per cent monthly, the stabilised foreign exchange with the Naira daily waxing stronger, and the recent launch of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF), which aims to raise about N20 trillion for investment in critical sectors of the economy as early wins.

He stressed that a few days ago, the Federal Government unveiled a progressive policy in the power sector aiming to boost electricity supply sufficiency for all Nigerians.

Idris said the most important aspect of the policy was that the Tinubu administration is sustaining electricity subsidies for 85% of Nigerian consumers, justifying its credential as a pro-people democratic government while increasing electricity tariffs for only 15% of the electricity consumer population.

He urged for continued support for the Tinubu-led administration as it implements policies to overhaul the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari said the president is desirous of cushioning the effect of the rising cost of food commodities by ensuring a sustained buffer stock, as provided by the Nigeria Food Storage Policy.

Kyari explained that the National Strategic Food Reserve is expected to keep only 5% of total annual food production, while 10% is expected to be kept by state governments as a buffer stock to complement the National Reserve.

The minister further said the buffer stock programme has, however, remained non-existent in most states of the federation and had continued to exert avoidable pressure on the Federal Government National Strategic Food Reserve stock, especially at times like this.

“Therefore, I want to encourage all the state governments to begin activating the buffer stock in their various states so that in cases of emergency and future food interventions like this, they will have stocks that complement the federal government’s efforts,” he said.

According to Kyari, maize, 23,600MT; sorghum, 12,860MT; millet, 3,700MT, and Garri, 1,840MT are to be distributed to vulnerable Nigerians.