Ajayi, Ajiboye King To Perform @ Equip Music Conference

Popular saxophonist and AfroGospel Jazz ar- tiste, Kunle Ajayi, Midnight Crew lead act, Pat Uwaje-King, and Gospel music producer, Dr Faith Ajiboye are headlining the 2023 Annual Equip Global Music Conference, scheduled to hold virtually on July 22, 2023.

Conference organiser, Dr Faith Ajiboye said participants will benefit from its updated course contents and the wealth of experience of their current globally reputable music facilitators and musicologists – which include US-based Dare Da- vid, Pat Uwaje-King, and Associate Professor and Head of Music Department, Dr Seyi Kenny and others.

The conference, largely self-sponsored, Ajiboye said, aims at training and retraining Nigeria chor- isters, gospel musicians, sound engineers, music

producers and the technical arm of the music ministry and industry for better and optimal output.

Dare, the sole US-based African with Stellar Awards nominee till date stated his elation on being a part of the visionary concert. David who is debuting in Equip Music Conference promised to impart and empower the participants with his vast knowledge in choir directing, music produc- tion, recording and sound engineering he has ac- quired studying and working in Asia and America.

Equip Music Conference has in the last twelve years trained over 50,000 gospel music profes- sionals within and outside Nigeria. It has also empowered gospel musicians with the updated technical knowledge they needed to excel in their musical vocations. It has massive participation from Nigeria, Africa, Europe, America and other parts of the world.