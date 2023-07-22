Launcelot Imaseun Unveiled As Foundation’s Project Director

A non-governmental organisation, Kings Heart Foundation, US Incorpo- rated, has appointed Nollywood direc- tor and producer, Launcelot Imaseun its Strategic and Project director, alongside actresses, Georgina Ibeh (Nigerian) and Ruth Ndulu Maingi (Kenyan) as faces of the foundation.

The move by the foundation founded by a Benin Princess, Ebuwa Charles Igie- hon, aims at projecting the story of the plights of abused and abandoned chil- dren in orphanages, as it’s poised to offi- cially open its doors on August 13, 2023 in Houston, USA, and later in Nigeria.

Addressing the NGO’s mission, its Strategic and Project director, Imaseun stressed that the dreams of many talent- ed children are bottled up and, in most cases, wasted in orphanages, under the bridges, and in uncompleted buildings, and noted that there is need to make the orphans become reality.

He said Igiehon was moved following the pathetic story of abandoned children and orphaned in our society who are de- prived of the opportunities to partici- pate in talent development programmes such as Nigerian Idol, The Voice, among others, thus unable to showcase their untapped talents to the world.

The filmmaker further revealed that a movie titled Sin was deliberately pro- duced to reflect on the true-life story of these orphans.

On activities lined up for the unveiling of the NGO, Imaseun said there will mu- sic and poetry performance, fundraising for the organization, as well as the reci- tation of the Nigerian and the United States of America (USA) anthem, by an opportune teenager by name Excellent Osaruese Okungbowa.