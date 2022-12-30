Recent research showed one in three adult Nigerians has hypertension, hence, Ajinomoto Foods Nigeria Limited has rolled out a healthy alternative product to the use of salt in food.

Communication officer, Ajinomoto Foods Nigeria Ltd, Francisca Ikediasi, who disclosed this during an Award of Excellence and symposium, organised by Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN), in Lagos, expressed concern over the intake of salt and the incidences of high blood pressure (HBP) in Nigeria.

The average salt intake of a Nigerian per day is over 80 grammes, Ikediasi said, while disclosing that the World Health Organisation(WHO) recommends five grammes per person per day. This is one of the factors responsible for the HBP, she averred.

As efforts to reduce the high prevalence of hypertension in Nigeria, the communication officer said Ajinomoto is produced from sugar cane fermentation and extraction of its juice, while pointing that there are naturally occurring vitamins in Ajinomoto. Ajinomoto, a flavour enhancer, is considered a healthy alternative to taking salt in meals, she stated.

Speaking on fake Ajinomoto in circulation, Ikediasi said: “the fake of the product has been really where our problem lies and we are fighting it by our regulatory team.”

She disclosed that Ajinomoto is approved by Nigeria’s regulatory agencies like National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON).