The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Chief Olamide Oladiji, has described late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a dogged fighter of his time, courageous and visionary.

Oladiji, in a condolence message on Wednesday in Akure, described late Akeredolu as a leader who devoted his life and times to the service of humanity.

“He demonstrated leadership when occasion demanded. As a fearless and courageous leader, the late governor stood his ground in the defence of his people when threatened by insecurity, culminating in the birth of the Amotekun Security Network. Aketi, as fondly called, was a strong advocate of power shift to the south in his life-time,” he said.

The speaker said that Akeredolu, as a visionary leader, touched every sector of the state in his developmental projects such that everyone became a living testimony of his good work.

“The talk and do governor lived by his words even in the face of tyranny,” he said.

The speaker expressed his condolences to the people of the state, the late governor’s wife, Mrs Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu, members of his political family and indeed members of his immediate family, praying that God would grant everyone the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.