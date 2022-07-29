Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Pastor Kayode Olaniyi Ogundele as the Head of the Ondo State Public Service.

The appointment is in recognition of Ogundele’s rich experience in the state’s public service and his track record of years of dedication and efficiency.

Akeredolu, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Olatunde Richard, said Ogundele’s appointment follows the statutory retirement of the incumbent Head of

Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, who will be bowing out of the Service on August 2, 2022.

The governor said Ogundele’s appointment, therefore, takes effect from August 3, 2022.

Governor Akeredolu’s approval of the appointment is in line with the provisions of Section 208, Sub-section 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

According to the governor, “Until his appointment, Ogundele was the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services Department of the Governor’s office. He joined the State Public Service as an Administrative Officer in 1994.

“He holds a masters degree in personnel psychology and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, and graduate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, among other several professional qualifications,’’ he said.