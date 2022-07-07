Despite the security challenges witnessed on June 5 in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has assured the residents of the state adequate security.

Akeredolu, who is also the chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, said the residents of the state are in safe hands.

According to the governor, his administration is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen existing security architecture to further protect the lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens across the state.

Represented by his special adviser on union matters and special duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, Akeredolu gave the assurance while playing host to the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Akure Branch, at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka Akure.

Also yesterday, Akeredolu has condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy by bandits in Katsina State on Tuesday, describing the attack as daring.

The governor spoke when he hosted his former schoolmates at Loyola College Ibadan (1968/1972) set in his office, Alagbaka Akure, the state capital.

The security situation in the country, adding that it had gone from bad to worse.

He said the country’s security challenges have gone beyond Fulani herdsmen to the menace of bandits and ISWAP.

“We Governors in the Southwest met and we are still more than convinced that there is no solution other than State Police.”

The truth is that we will be prepared to protect ourselves and die in the process more than other people from outside. We can only protect ourselves better.’’

“We will be more committed to protecting ourselves. By the time we have State Police, we will be encouraged to recruit people in a local government to work in that Local Government as security.’’