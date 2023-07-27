Akeredolu Begins Construction Of First Flyover In Akure

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has commenced the construction of the Onyearugbulem/Shagari/Irese flyover in furtherance of the infrastructure drive of his administration.

The flyover, when completed, will be the first flyover in the state capital since the creation of Ondo State in 1976.

It will also be the second flyover constructed by the Akeredolu led-administrations, following the Ore Redemption Bridge in Ore, Odigbo local government area.

Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Raimi Aminu who was at the project site for an inspection visit said the ongoing construction of the flyover and junction improvement project will address incessant carnages, facilitate the smooth flow of traffic, and eliminate the long queue of vehicles along the axis while adding to aesthetic beauty of the area.

The commissioner assured that the project would be completed in less than 18 months.

He disclosed that the state government has paid over N300m as compensation to about 57 claimants whose properties fell within the rights-of-way to give way for the project.