EndSARS: Lagos LP Charges Sanwo-Olu On 103 Corpses

Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party, has charged the state governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu to give further clarification on how his administration came about 103 corpses they proposed giving mass burial which the state say are victims of #EndSARS protest.

The party said the explanation was necessary because the state governor Sanwo-Olu had initially admitted that nobody was killed in the protest except one person.

Labour Party argued that the governor needed to shed more light on the circumstances that led to the death of such a magnitude number of people, saying the party will not rest until the information is provided.

The state chairman of the party, Pastor Dayo Ekong who spoke at a press conference in Lagos said the state government is not sincere with the information it is dishing out, just as she said there is evidence that those killed in the protest are more than the number of corpses declared.

She noted that whether the corpses were of those killed in Ketu, Agege or even Lekki is not the contention, because the permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health Dr.Olusegun Ogboye is denying the fact that there are no corpses from Lekki among those to be buried.

Ekong said the fact still remains that they are corpses of human beings, adding that the state government can’t just embark on mass burial.