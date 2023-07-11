Akeredolu Not Incapacitated, Ondo Gov’t Insists

The Ondo State government, on Tuesday, insisted that the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was not incapacitated as reported by a national daily.

The government described the media report credited to the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, “as wicked, mischievous and insensitive reportage.”

A national daily (not LEADERSHIP) on Tuesday quoted the national chairman of APC to have said that Governor Akeredolu was incapacitated and hospitalised abroad.

But, reacting to the media report, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, disclosed that such a report was sponsored by desperate politicians.

Ademola-Olateju noted that the state chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who attended the meeting has debunked the report as untrue and disconnected from the statement of the APC national chairman at the event.