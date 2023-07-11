Abia Govt Settles Medical Bills For Mother, Set Of Quadruplets

Wife of Abia State governor, Precilia Otti, has announced that the government will settle the medical bills of the mother and a set of quadruplets delivered in the state.

Otti stated this, yesterday, when she visited them at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, the state capital, where they were delivered, adding that the government will also provide them other needed support.

Expressing appreciation to God for the safe delivery of the babies, the First Lady of the state assured that the present administration in the state is committed to reducing maternal mortality and newborn deaths.

In his remarks, the chief medical director of the centre, Azubuike Onyebuchi, assured that the facility has the required medical manpower and up-to-date equipment to handle the situation.

Similarly, the husband of the woman, Chukwu Onwudiwe, thanked God for the safe delivery, Otti for the visit and gesture, and appealed to individuals and the general public for assistance.