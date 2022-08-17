Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said his administration had recruited professional builders into theMinistry of Infrastructure, Lands and Housing after 10 years.

He promised to domesticate the National Building Code.

The governor also revealed that the building department in the Ministry was created by his administration in a bid to promote professionalism in the building profession.

Akeredolu spoke in his office while receiving the National Officers of Nigerian Institute of Buildings led by the President, Prof. Yohana Izam.

The national officers are in the Sunshine State for the 52nd Builders’ Conference and Annual General Meeting slated to be held at the International Culture and Event Centre on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Governor Akeredolu hailed the commitment of the building profession to the development of the nation, adding that the importance of builders in the society cannot be overemphasised.

“Now you have mentioned the building code that you wish to be domesticated. I will ask the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing to ensure that he takes it up immediately. We will domesticate the code.

“I find your suggestion apt. The issue of having a Department of building department in Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in Okitipupa, we will look into it and act accordingly.

“There are many builders, but we can afford to have more. As we continue to build, we need builders whether we like it or not in Ondo State.

Earlier, the president of the Nigerian Institute of Buildings, Prof. Yohana Izam, hailed Governor Akeredolu for transforming the state capital and professionalising the building department in the state’s Ministry of Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.