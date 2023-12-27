Former Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Richard Olatunde, on Wednesday tendered his resignation, citing the untimely passing of his principal.

The deceased governor’s Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye, has also resigned his appointment.

Aragbaiye, in his letter, said, “I write to refer to the subject above and to resign my appointment as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties with effect from today, Wednesday, 27th December, 2023.

“My decision to resign is based on the unfortunate death of my Principal, a fearless and honest leader, Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Oduriayo Akeredolu, SAN.CON, whom I am loyal to even in death.

“I sincerely thank his excellency for the opportunity granted me to serve in his administration as a member of the State Executive Council. first as a Head of Service and now, Special Adviser.

“Please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

On his part, Olatunde attributed his decision to resign from his role as CPS to the unfortunate demise of Governor Akeredolu. He praised his late principal as a man of courage, truth, and honesty.

Olatunde affirmed his commitment to contributing to societal progress, guided by the enduring principles imparted by Governor Akeredolu, whom he referred to as his mentor.

He wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I tender my resignation as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, effective from today, Wednesday 27, 2023.

“My decision to resign from office is hinged on the unfortunate and untimely death of our leader, principal, and father figure, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“Throughout my tenure as the Chief Press Secretary, I was fortunate to witness first hand exceptional qualities of Governor Akeredolu. His courage, truthfulness, and honesty were unrivaled, and they served as constant source of inspiration for me.

“His leadership and dedication to the development of our state ignited within me a drive and passion to serve and contribute my quota to the progress of our beloved state.

“Governor Akeredolu was not only an administrator but also a rare gem whose personality exuded honour and courage. It was a privilege to have served under his administration and to have been associated with such an exceptional individual. His demise has left a deep void in our hearts, and we mourn the loss of our hero and benefactor.

“In light of this tragedy, I believe it is essential for everyone to honour and respect Governor Akeredolu’s legacy and memory. As we navigate through this difficult period, I beseech all to support one another and draw strength from the unity that our late governor exemplified.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone including Journalists, politicians and other stakeholders for the support, guidance, and opportunities I received during my time as Chief Press Secretary. It has been an invaluable experience working alongside such dedicated professionals, and I will cherish the memories and lessons from this role.

“I understand the challenges that lie ahead for our state, and I have faith in the resilience of our people to overcome them. Moving forward, I will continue to contribute to the development of our society in any way I can, carrying with me the principles and values instilled in me by my mentor, principal and father, Governor Akeredolu.”