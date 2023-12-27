Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has announced the appointment of a media entrepreneur, Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Adeniyan, who had served as the State Secretary and National Officer of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), is the publisher of a weekly news publication, TRACE News Magazine, published in Akure, the state capital.

In a statement issued and signed by the deputy chief of staff to the governor, Omojuwa Olusegun, Aiyedatiwa also appointed Mr. Smart Omodunbi as Special Assistant to the Governor (Political Matters).

The statement read: “The following appointments have been approved by the Governor of Ondo State His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

“(i) Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan – Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

“(ii) Mr. Smart Omodunbi Jnr – Special Assistant to the Governor (Political Matters).

“Mr. Abire Sunday Olugbenga – Special Assistant to the Governor (New Media).

“(iv) Miss Motunrayo Oyedele – Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography)

“(v) Dr Temitayo Iperepolu – Special Assistant to the Governor (Domestic and Government House}

“The appointments take immediate effect.”