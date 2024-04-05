Parthian Partners has announced the appointment of Ms. Cecilia Akintomide, OON, to its board of directors in a strategic move that underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

Akintomide brings a wealth of experience to the table, with a distinguished career spanning development finance, corporate governance, law, and general management. Her proven expertise, particularly in development finance, aligns perfectly with Parthian Partners’ vision for the future.

Previously serving as a Senior Executive Advisor at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Ms. Akintomide oversaw operations across 33 African countries. Her extensive background and strategic thinking will be instrumental in guiding Parthian Partners’ growth trajectory.

Beyond her corporate experience, Akintomide actively contributes to the African development landscape. She chairs the Global Sanitation and Hygiene Fund and holds directorships at CcHUB Growth Capital and SWAgCo.

Her prior role at the African Development Bank further exemplifies her dedication to impactful initiatives across the continent.

Chairman of the Board, Adedotun Sulaiman, commenting said “we are honoured to welcome Ms. Akintomide to the Parthian Partners board. Her remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to sustainable development make her an invaluable asset. We are confident her insights and expertise will be instrumental as we pursue excellence in all our endeavors.”

Parthian Partners is Nigeria’s first interdealer broker, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide brokerage services to market participants, including pension funds, fund managers, banks, and international institutions. The company is also a member of the FMDQ Exchange, specialising in facilitating trades in government and corporate fixed-income securities. Since 2013, Parthian Partners has played a key role in facilitating over N5 trillion in Nigerian government bond and treasury bill trades, as well as over $1.2 billion in Eurobond transactions.