The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, on Wednesday, announced the discovery of an illegal fuel depot with 65,000 litres worth N500 million in Lagos.

NNS, in a statement by the Base Information Officer, Lieutenant Hussein Ibrahim, said the leader of the syndicate, Ahmed Ariyo, alongside 4 other persons were arrested in a private apartment at 3 Silverbird Road, Ilasun Lekki, Lagos, where they were carrying out illegal activities.

Ibrahim said the Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Rafiu Oladejo, disclosed that the discovery of the illegal depot was sequel to credible intelligence received on the suspicious activities taking place at the Elegushi Beach.

The Base’s spokesperson stated that the intelligence necessitated the deployment of NNS BEECROFT Quick Response Team to the location which resulted in the discovery and arrest of the suspects.

Commodore Oladejo, according to the statement, added that the depot contained eight storage tanks of 50,000 litres capacity each, laden with about 57,000 litres of AGO; a tanker laden with about 7,000 litres and a bus with 30 jerry cans laden with about 1,500 litres.

He said the total products discovered was about 65,000 litres of AGO estimated at N89 million based on the current price of diesel at N1, 350 per litre.

While estimating the total capacity of the storage facility at the apartment, the Commander said the 8 storage tanks, if filled to capacity with AGO will be about 400,000 litres approximately valued at N500 million.

He explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects possibly got the products through pipeline vandalism, illegal vendors at sea as well as other illegal means along the coastline.

Commodore Oladejo reiterated that NNS BEECROFT will not relent in its efforts to pursue oil thieves and other criminal elements as directed by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu.

He assured law abiding citizens of NNS BEECROFT’s commitment to stamping out from the Lagos maritime environment, all forms of maritime crimes for socioeconomic activities to thrive.

The Commander finally handed over the suspects, products and the facility to Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for further investigation and possible prosecution.