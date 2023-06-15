Akpabio, Beacon Of Hope For Niger Delta –NDDC Boss

Managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has congratulated former Akwa Ibom State governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as president of the 10th Senate, describing him as beacon of hope for the Niger Delta.

Ogbuku stated this yesterday while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The NDDC boss said: “Senator Akpabio has been favoured overtime and it’s a clear indication that truly the hand of God is on him, as there’s no better way to explain his success over the years if not for divine intervention.

“Niger Deltans are elated that one of our own has become the No 3 man in the nation. It shows that with time bigger opportunities will still come our way. Our leader Senator Akpabio is a beacon of hope for greater days and things to come to our region, as Niger Deltans.

“We believe in his style of leadership, which stands him out since his days as Commissioner, Governor and Minister. He showed foresight and vision for uncommon policies and transformed all he met.”

Ogbuku congratulated Nigerians for the accomplishments of the Renewed Hope team, saying he is sure the new senate president will give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the required support to move the nation forward.