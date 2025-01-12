The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has called on Nigerians to honour the sacrifices of the nation’s Armed Forces by fostering unity, advancing peace, and committing to nation-building.

Akpabio, who spoke through the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, made the remarks during the interdenominational church service commemorating the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the National Christian Centre on Sunday in Abuja.

Addressing a congregation of national leaders, religious figures, and citizens, the Senate President paid tribute to the courageous men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces, past and present.

He reflected on his late father’s service in World War II, a legacy that shaped his values of service, unity, and commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

“The sacrifices of our Armed Forces are not myths or fables—they are deeply personal to many of us,” Akpabio said. “Their dedication to service inspires us all. We owe it to them to build a nation worthy of their courage.”

Akpabio emphasised the need to honour thes sacrifices by ensuring the welfare of the families of fallen heroes and strengthening support for veterans.

He pledged the administration’s commitment to implementing welfare programmes and policies that address the challenges faced by the families.

The Senate President highlighted Nigeria’s diversity as a strength, calling on citizens to rise above divisions and work together to tackle the nation’s pressing challenges, including insecurity, economic hardships, and climate change.

“Nigeria is a tapestry woven with over 500 languages, diverse traditions, and various faiths. Our strength lies in our unity despite our diversity,” he said. “We can build a Nigeria that will never surrender to insecurity, avarice, tribalism, and corruption.”

He urged religious institutions to lead the charge in spreading messages of love, tolerance, and unity.

Akpabio also called for decisive action on national issues to create a better Nigeria for future generations, drawing inspiration from the resilience of past heroes.

“The blood of our heroes is the seed of our unity and progress,” he said. “Let us not only dream of a better Nigeria but work tirelessly to make it a reality.”

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, members of the Armed Forces, and families of fallen soldiers. It marked a solemn moment of reflection, unity, and renewed commitment to the nation’s greatness.

As Nigeria moves into 2025, Akpabio called on all citizens to approach the year with hope, determination, and a shared vision for a stronger, more united Nigeria.

“May the memories of our fallen heroes remind us of the responsibility we bear. May their courage strengthen our resolve. And may we keep striving for a better, stronger, and united Nigeria,” he added.