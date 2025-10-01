President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said that more governors from the opposition parties were putting finishing touches in preparation to joining President Bola Tinubu in the ruling party, just as he noted that Nigerians were already seeing the positive outcomes of the Tinubu-led administration.

Akpabio stated this on Tuesday at the launch of a book titled ‘Ten Years Of Impactful Leadership of The APC Administration In Nigeria’, written by Governor Hope Uzodimma in Owerri, Imo State capital.

According to him, “Mr President, with what you have done in the last two years, get ready to receive more governors from the opposition parties. As I speak, there are several governors in Nigeria today that are ready to be received by you.”

Advertisement

He stated further that Nigerians were beginning to see the positive outcomes of President Tinubu’s administration and that they were saying it. “The students, farmers and businessmen are all speaking on the various reforms you have brought into governance which are now yielding results, in the overall interest and benefit of the people. If we say it, they will accuse us of rubber-stamping your achievements, but the beneficiaries are the ones talking about what you have done,” Akpabio stated.

“I believe strongly in development and progress. I thank Governor Uzodimma for deciding to put history in writing in his 10 years of impactful leadership of the APC administration in Nigeria. If you don’t tell your story, others will tell it for you. Progressiveness is not in words, it is in action. The quality of works done by the governor is of high quality and the people of Imo State must be very, very excited.”

Speaking further, he stressed that as the governor of Akwa Ibom State,18 years ago, he was already a progressive based on the projects he executed.

Akpabio congratulated his host and the National leadership of the ruling party for achievements of the party in the last 10 years.