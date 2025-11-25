The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday formally unveiled Nigeria’s Counter-Terrorism Strategic Plan 2025–2030, a comprehensive framework designed to strengthen national security and counter evolving threats.

The plan was developed by the National Counter Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja.

Akpabio described the launch as more than a policy announcement, calling it a defining moment in Nigeria’s security journey.

“It is a moment when Nigeria reaffirms that our people deserve to live without fear, our children deserve a future of peace, and our nation must be secured to prosper,” he said.

He stressed that every generation faces a question history demands it answer. For Nigeria today, Akpabio said, that question is: “How do we secure our nation, safeguard our people, and set Nigeria irreversibly on the path of peace, growth, and stability?”

“The Strategic Plan 2025–2030 answers this question with vision, discipline, and ambition. It offers a framework for transforming our institutions, modernising security architecture, strengthening national resilience, and expanding partnerships across government, industry, civil society, and the international community,” he added.

The Senate President noted that insecurity undermines development, leading to school closures, abandoned farms, and reduced investment.

He emphasised that the legislature plays a crucial role in providing the legal, oversight, and budgetary framework for security institutions to function effectively.

“The 10th National Assembly has enacted far-reaching laws in defence, policing, intelligence coordination, cybersecurity, and counter-terrorism. We have strengthened agency mandates, promoted inter-agency synergy, and championed better welfare for those who risk their lives daily,” Akpabio said.

He further highlighted the importance of investing in people, technology, training, and strategic partnerships, noting that security is a shared responsibility requiring a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society approach.

Representing the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Major General Adamu Laka, Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, said the Strategic Plan is the result of extensive research, inter-agency collaboration, and consultations with government ministries, security agencies, academia, civil society, and international partners.

He added that the plan aims to establish the National Counter-Terrorism Centre as a regional centre of excellence in combating terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa and the Sahel.