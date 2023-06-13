Akpabio’s Choice Is Beyond Zoning – Group

The Good Governance Support Group, yesterday said Senator Godswill Akpabio’s eligibility to be Senate President goes beyond zoning but more about capacity and competence.

The group stated this while reiterating its support for Godswill Akpabio to emerge as the next Senate President.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the group’s national co-coordinator, Dr John Harry, said even though the group obviously has a bias for the Akpabio quest, their bias was not necessarily a function of zoning, but based on the three C’s of Competence, Capacity and Carriage.

“Even as we thank our great party for zoning the office to the South South of Nigeria and do implore all APC elected Senators to respect party supremacy in this endeavor, please permit me to explain our bias

“In truth, and only the truth, our bias is borne of the fact that Godswill Obot Akpabio represents Competence, Capacity and Carriage. This is not a forum to read the citation of this great Akwa Ibom Son. His indelible landmark dotted on the political skies of Akwa Ibom State serves as eloquent testimony