June 12: We’ve Proved Naysayers Wrong – Gombe Gov

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has praised Nigerians for resolving to maintain democracy as the means of governance in the country, saying 24 years of interrupted democratic rule have proven naysayers wrong.

In a goodwill message to the people of the state to mark the 2023 Democracy Day, the governor expressed appreciation that Nigeria’s “democratic maturity has shattered the myths about African democracy being under the grip of one single leader or political party.”

He noted that as the largest country in the world, Nigeria will continue to hold the torch of nation building, democratic pluralism and political stability in Africa and the world at large.

The governor stated: “After 24 years of uninterrupted democracy, I make bold to say that Nigeria’s democracy has come of age. We have witnessed successful transitions of power from one administration to another.

“No doubt we have had our fair share of challenges. But if the past 24 years have taught us anything, it is that as Nigerians, we have accepted democracy as the political consensus on how we want our country to be governed.