Akpabio’s ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ Comment Not Mockery But Readiness For Action – Group

A National Assembly Support Group has said that a comment ‘Let the poor breathe’ made by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during a recent Senate plenary was not an insult but readiness to end masses suffering.

Akpabio, had while presiding over a plenary, used the now viral statement credited President Bola Tinubu, which generated criticisms from some Nigerians, who accused Akpabio of mockery.

But, reacting to the development, the legislative support group in a statement signed by its Conveners Fidelis Sunday, Kabiru Yusuf and Ugochukwu Nzube, said the comment, which was used to halt the hike in electricity tariff, was not a mockery of Nigerians at all.