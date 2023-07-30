Sunday, July 30, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Akpabio’s ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ Comment Not Mockery But Readiness For Action – Group

by Bode Gbadebo
8 mins ago
in News
Akpabio
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

A National Assembly Support Group has said that a comment ‘Let the poor breathe’ made by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during a recent Senate plenary was not an insult but readiness to end masses suffering.

 

Akpabio, had while presiding over a plenary, used the now viral statement credited President Bola Tinubu, which generated criticisms from some Nigerians, who accused Akpabio of mockery.

 

But, reacting to the development, the legislative support group in a statement signed by its Conveners Fidelis Sunday, Kabiru Yusuf and Ugochukwu Nzube, said the comment, which was used to halt the hike in electricity tariff, was not a mockery of Nigerians at all.

 

RELATED