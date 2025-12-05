Senate President Godswill Akpabio has filed a N200billion defamation lawsuit against Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, accusing her of publishing malicious allegations that he sexually harassed her.

But, the female Senator who was served with the lawsuit papers on Friday, has said that the case will now give her the opportunity to prove the sexual harassment case against Akpabio, adding that she had earlier been denied such an opportunity by a Senate Ethics and Public Petitions Committee.

In case filed by Akpabio at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, the Senate President was demanding extensive damages, retractions, and nationwide broadcast apologies, insisting that the Kogi East Senator’s claims severely injured his reputation and subjected him to public ridicule.

The suit, which includes a detailed Statement of Claim and a list of witnesses, alleged that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s interviews aired on television, radio and widely circulated online, painted the Senate President as a predator who exploited his position for personal gratification. Akpabio argued that millions of Nigerians consumed the content, creating a wave of backlash that he described as damaging, humiliating and deeply distressing.

He, therefore, asked the court to compel the removal of all online materials containing the allegations and to order an apology broadcast across major media outlets for several consecutive days to be done by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

A court order issued on November 6, 2025, granted the claimant permission to serve court processes on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan through the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA) after initial attempts at direct service were unsuccessful. The case is now set to move forward as parties prepared for what is expected to be one of the most closely watched legal battles in Nigeria’s political history.

Confirming to LEADERSHIP on Friday that she has been served with court papers, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan said the case filed by Akpabio will now give her the opportunity to defend her earleir allegations against the Senate President before a competent court of law.

Also, in a post on her verifed Facebook page, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan declared that the court case now provides the platform she has long awaited for.

“Today being the 5th day of December, 2025, I’m in receipt of the newly instituted 200 billion naira suit against me by Senator Godswill Akpabio claiming defamation on sexual harassment.

She wrote: “Now, I am glad that Sen. Akpabio has brought this up because the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges failed to grant me audience in this issue relying on the fact that Godswill Akpabio’s wife had instituted a defamatory case against me. Therefore they couldn’t attend to a matter already in court.

“Albeit, I couldn’t proceed to court because by senate rules, I must still present my case before the Ethics committee (same committee that recommended my illegal suspension).

“Alas, I now have a chance to prove how I was sexually harassed and how my refusal to give into his demands unleashed series of unprovoked and unprecedented attacks on my person. See you in court Godswill Akpabio.”