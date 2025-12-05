The Nigeria Police have arrested the former chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado.

Rimingado was reportedly arrested at his law firm located at Zaria Road in Kano on Friday.

A close associate of the former anti-graft chief confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, noting that the arrest was carried out by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

The source disclosed that the action was allegedly taken on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Details surrounding the arrest and the specific allegations against Barrister Rimin-Gado were not immediately made public as of the time of filing this report.