Akume Congratulates Tinubu As ECOWAS Chairman

Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the 36th chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu became ECOWAS chairman through a unanimous endorsement at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau yesterday.

In a press statement issued on Monday by the director of information in the office of the SGF, Willy Bassey, Akume expressed confidence that with the president’s emergence as the chairman of ECOWAS, it would usher in refreshing season of democratic stability in the sub-region and cooperation among member states in order to realise the dreams and aspirations of its founding fathers.

He hoped that his tenure would bring abundant blessings and prosperity to member states with the expected flourishing of economic activities, improvements in security and safety of lives and property among member states.

The SGF wished the president a successful tenure as ECOWAS chairman.