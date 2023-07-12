Bauchi Assembly Adopts Hausa As Official Language

Bauchi State House of Assembly has adopted Hausa Language to be the language of communication for members during plenary sessions.

LEADERSHIP gathered that move was part of efforts of the House to give room to all lawmakers to contribute to debate. However, English Language will also be used concurrently with Hausa in the House.

The lawmakers voted to adopt Hausa as the second official language of communication after the member representing Shira constituency, Hon. Auwal Hassan, moved the motion during plenary yesterday.

He said it became necessary for the House to adopt Hausa as a language of doing business in the House because more than 90 percent of citizens of the state speak Hausa against the English Language.

“Hausa being the most popular spoken language in Bauchi State used for communication by over 90 percent of people living across the state, should be adopted in addition to English as second official language in conducting business of the House,” he said.

After speaker of the House, Hon Abubakar Sulaiman put the motion to voice vote, the lawmakers unanimously adopted it.