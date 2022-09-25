Former President Goodluck Jonathan has showered encomium on Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and other leaders of the State in recognition of their contributions to the milestone achievements recorded by successive administrations since creation of the State 35 years ago.

Jonathan, who was Special Guest of Honour, spoke during the State Banquet, organised by the Akwa Ibom State government on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resorts, Uyo, as part of activities marking the 35th anniversary of the state.

The former President acknowledged that there were visible improvements in the areas of physical infrastructure and other basic amenities across Local Government Areas, within the period of 35 years.

“I will say that Akwa Ibom State, which was carved out of the old Cross River State is one state that has met the expectations of her people in fulfilling the reasons for her creation. If you have been coming to Akwa Ibom within this period of 35 years, you would agree that people from the state would always thank God for the creation of this state,” Jonathan stated.

While commending the efforts of the current Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, in laying a solid foundation for future development of the state, Jonathan called on politicians to shun politics of violence and division, and team up with the Governor to ensure that the state continue to remain a centre of positive reference.

“Governor Emmanuel has done very well, therefore the youths can no longer afford to be laid back, and in this election season, I charge the young ones to be vigilant to ensure that their choices are not thwarted,” Jonathan added.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Emmanuel said that his administration has connected with the people at the grassroots through the provision of healthcare facilities and other life-touching projects.

He used the occasion to appreciate former Military President of Nigeria, Rtrd Gen Ibrahim Babaginda, whom he said, yielded to the aspirations of the founding fathers of the state by creating Akwa Ibom State on September 23, 1987.

“I want to thank all our past leaders for the great works that they have done in shaping us into where we are today,” he said.

While reeling out his scorecard, Emmanuel said his administration would continue to work for the benefit of the people despite the global economic and financial challenges, as he was not given to accepting excuses but results.

The event, which featured the cutting of anniversary cake to celebrate the state at 35th amidst cultural dance by various troupes, also had as its highpoint, the presentation of Ibom Productivity Order of Merit Award to 14 persons, who were adjudged distinguished and trailblazers in their various fields of endeavours, including journalism, entrepreneurship, ICT, and in public service.

Other dignitaries who attended the event included former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan; Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri; former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo; former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam; former Military Governors of Akwa Ibom State, as well as the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, who proposed the anniversary toast.