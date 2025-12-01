Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has approved the payment of a 13th-month salary bonus, described as “Eno-mber,” to state workers ahead of the Christmas season.

Governor Eno announced the approval in a post on his social media handles on Monday.

He stated that the Accountant General had been instructed by the state to commence disbursements immediately.

According to him, the early payment is intended to alleviate the financial burden on workers during the festive season.

“I have directed the Accountant General to pay the 13th-month December salary before Christmas, so our workers can celebrate with ease. Happy New Month,” he wrote.

A 13th-month salary is an additional payment, often equal to a month’s wage, given to employees at the end of the year to support holiday and festive expenses.

This year’s bonus marks the third consecutive year the Akwa Ibom State Governor has extended the gesture to the state workers.

In December 2024, he also announced a minimum wage of ₦80,000 for all public servants.