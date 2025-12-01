At least 25 residents have been abducted and two others injured following a fresh bandit attack on Unguwar Tsamiya in Faruruwa village and the nearby Dabawa community in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

The attack occurred on Sunday night, barely 24 hours after a similar assault on Yan Kamaye community in Tsanyawa Local Government Area, another border settlement close to Katsina State, where three people were abducted.

Reports indicate the attackers stormed the communities late at night, shooting sporadically and causing panic before kidnapping scores of people and injuring two others during the raid.

Confirming the attack, the spokesperson to the Chairman of Shanono Local Government Area, Ammar Wakili, told our correspondent that the incident indeed occurred but that authorities were still verifying the full details.

“The attack happened, but we are currently trying to confirm all the details before releasing an official statement,” Wakili said.

The repeated attacks have heightened fear among residents of border communities between Kano and Katsina states, who have increasingly faced attacks by bandits in recent months.

Many residents have expressed concerns that violence was spreading deeper into Kano territory, despite assurances of improved security measures.