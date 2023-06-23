Akwa Ibom Assembly To Induct Chef Hilda Baci Into Hall Of Fame

Following her Cooking Marathon Guinness World Record, Ms. Hilda Effiong Bassey, has been slated for the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly Hall of Fame.

It was during Thursday’s plenary session in which the members unanimously concurred a Motion sponsored by the member representing Nsit Ubium State Constituency, and Deputy Leader, Rt. Hon. Otobong Bob.

Bob, in his Motion recalled that Ms. Bassey, an indigene of the state, had completed 93 hours and 11 minutes Cooking Marathon, created more than 55 recipes and prepared over 100 meals, including local delicacies peculiar to Akwa Ibom state, a feat he stressed, should not be ignored.

He said: “Also recall that this epoch-making event gathered momentum globally and throughout the federation, as various Nigerian citizens, celebrities and dignitaries thronged in to support our very own daughter.

“From available records, the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly has a custom of officially giving credence and commendations to true ambassadors of our state, who achieve successes in various feats globally.”