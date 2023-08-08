Akwa Ibom First Lady Tasks MDAs On Breastfeeding Centres

Wife of Akwa Ibom State governor, Mrs Patience Umo Eno, has underscored the importance of proper breastfeeding of babies by nursing mothers, especially civil servants, and stressed the need for special centres by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for such purpose.

She said breastfeeding centres at work places would encourage career nursing mothers to engage in 6-months exclusive breastfeeding as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The governor’s wife made the call during the flag-off of the 2023 World Breastfeeding Week, tagged: “Enabling Breastfeeding: Making A Difference for Working Parents,” at Government House Banquet Hall, Uyo.

Mrs Eno, who was represented by the commissioner for women affairs and social welfare, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, stressed that proper breastfeeding breeds a healthy population and urged nursing mothers who are breastfeeding to wear comfortable clothes that allow them breastfeed their infants at any time.

She cautioned the mothers on the need for hygiene, balanced diets and proper rest, saying this also reflects on the health status of their babies.

The governor’s wife further solicited the collaborative support of wives of local government chairmen in spreading the message at the grassroots for effective sensitisation.