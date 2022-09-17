Ahead of next year’s general elections, Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, has expressed delight and gratitude to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over his choice as chairman of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council, saying it was time to forge a united front with a view to reclaiming the centre for the main opposition party in 2023.

Towards this end, he stressed the need for a genuine dialogue with the feuding members of the party for them to bury the hatchet and work together for the success of the party at the crucial contest.

Fielding questions from correspondents upon his arrival in Uyo from Abuja at the weekend, Governor Emmanuel thanked the leadership and members of PDP for finding him worthy to head the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, noting that he could only deliver on the mandate through a holistic action plan.

He, therefore, extended his hands of fellowship to the Rivers State governor, Mr. Ezenwo Wike, and other aggrieved members to be in the vanguard of ousting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre and return the PDP to power in 2023.

“Let me thank all our party members across the country for this confidence they have in me.

“I also want to say that no one person can do it alone. It involves everybody in all the units, all the wards and all chapters of our party to come together for the party to move forward.

“I want to use this platform to make an appeal that if we had made mistakes in the past, we cannot wind back the clock.

“We cannot recall what had passed yesterday. We can move forward in the spirit of oneness, unity, prosperity and progress for our party, and I will really appreciate,” he pleaded.

On the expected outcome of the polls, Emmanuel expressed optimism and his determination to work towards victory, explaining that “the issue of the Campaign Council is a very simple matter; our own duty is to do the campaigns, and Nigerians to vote for us for God to give the victory.”