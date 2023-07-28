Akwa Ibom Gov Sacks FADAMA Bank Mgt Over Alleged Fraud

Heads have begun to roll at the top management of the the Ibom FADAMA Micro Finance Bank (IFMB), Uyo, Akwa Ibom, following the sacking of the entire management team of the bank by Governor Umo Eno.

Announcing the decision to sack the management board of the agricultural bank at the Ibom Dialogue forum, which ended Thursday at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, the state capital, Eno, said the decision became necessary following alleged involvement of the affected personnel in financial frauds which led to the inability of the bank to assist farmers with funds.

He explained that “the inability of the Ibom FADAMA Micro Finance Bank to achieve its fundamental objective of assisting farmers with credit facilities, and the continuous depletion of share holders’ funds,” compelled him to order the immediate disbandment of the management team “to make way for a functional team to ensure results.”

He said: “I don’t have faith in the present management of Ibom FADAMA, and as long as that management is in place, I will not empower that bank. We need a brand new management that we will be able to work together and link the farmers to the bank.

“We have 496, 000 farmers registered in this state. We can link them to the Bank so that when we release money to the bank, it will go straight to those farmers.”