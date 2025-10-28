Determined to reposition the Criminal Justice System (CJS), machinery has been put in place with a charge to ensure transparency, fairness and due process in the implementation of the criminal laws in Akwa Ibom State.

The Committee’s formation, LEADERSHIP learnt, was a fallout of the just concluded five-day capacity-building workshop organised by the CLEEN Foundation (CF) in collaboration with the Norwegian Embassy, aimed at deepening the implementation of the Criminal Justice Law (CJL), and promoting transparency across the justice sector.

The committee is chaired by retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Joseph A. Udoh, with Barr. Comfort Udo, Deputy Director in the Ministry of Justice, serving as Legal Adviser.

Other members include Chief Magistrate Helen Umanah (Vice Chairman), Mrs. Amaka Asuzu of the National Human Rights Commission (Secretary), Barr. Sampson Adula of the Legal Aid Council (Advocacy Lead), Barr. Emmanuel Udoyen of the Nigerian Bar Association (Assistant Advocacy Lead), and Comrade Solomon Okpo, a veteran journalist, publisher, The Evangelist newspaper, who is in – charge of the Communication and Visibility department.

It could be recalled that during the workshop, participants explored critical themes such as Advocacy and Coalition Building, Monitoring and Evaluation of ACJL Compliance, and Stakeholder Engagement Strategies, with sessions facilitated by Mr. Peter Maduoma, Acting Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation, and Mrs. Chigozirim Okoro, Programme Manager.

In his acceptance remarks, retired DCP Udoh, described his appointment as “both a privilege and a call to service,” pledging to promote teamwork and transparency among justice sector actors, including the Judiciary, Police, Correctional Service, and Civil Society Organizations.

“The ACJL represents a progressive step toward transforming Akwa Ibom’s justice system,” Udoh said. “Our goal is to ensure justice that is swift, transparent, and people-centred,” he explained.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration among institutions to reduce case delays, protect human rights, and strengthen accountability throughout the criminal justice process.

The event concluded with the formal signing of the Committee’s Terms of Reference by Mr. Maduoma and DCP Udoh (Rtd.), symbolising a shared commitment to justice reforms and institutional accountability in Akwa Ibom State.