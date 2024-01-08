Ibom Community Watch (ICW), a newly established security intelligence group tasked with driving community policing in Akwa Ibom State, has apprehended 18 suspected criminals within its first month of operation since its launch in December 2023.

Isantim Kenneth Okon, Commander of ICW, revealed this during a recent meeting with the leadership of the Centre for Human Rights and Accountability Network (CHRAN) on behalf of the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Waterways, Akwa Ibom State, Gen. Koko Essien (retd), held at Okon’s office in Uyo, the state capital.

He explained that the suspects, aware that many shop owners had relocated to the Christmas village for the yuletide period, capitalised on their absence to burglarize and loot numerous shops.

However, due to ICW’s proactive surveillance efforts in identified crime-prone areas, the suspects were apprehended and promptly handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

Okon further stressed the agency’s success in reducing cases of rape and theft around the Christmas village during the 2023 festivities. He attributed this reduction to ICW’s takeover of the area’s security, effectively preventing such criminal activities. He said that ICW collaborates closely with other security agencies, particularly in intelligence sharing.

“In previous years, rape and car theft were prevalent around the Christmas village, especially with reports of young men dragging girls to the banking layout. To address this,” Okon explained, “we deployed our recruits to secure the area, and thankfully, it yielded significant results. We barely heard any such incidents this year. Additionally, ICW apprehended over 18 suspects who took advantage of the empty stalls at the regular market to loot them. We handed them over to the police for further investigation. This isn’t about politics; criminals don’t consider party affiliations when they strike. Security is everyone’s responsibility.”

Addressing concerns about potential political ties within ICW, Okon reassured the public that all recruits undergo thorough profiling and have been trained to operate solely as a security outfit. He encouraged everyone to actively participate in upholding security within the community.

Earlier in the meeting, Otuekong Franklyn Isong, Akwa Ibom State Director of CHRAN, commended the governor and the House of Assembly for establishing the commission to address internal security issues within the state. He urged ICW to prioritise addressing vandalism, cultism, trafficking (particularly within Ibom Plaza), kidnapping, and other security threats. He thanked Governor Umo Eno for providing 14 gunboats to the Navy to combat maritime insecurity.

Isong further advocated for additional gunboats and logistical support, noting that the 14 existing boats are insufficient to effectively patrol the state’s waterways. He also suggested ongoing training for recruits and the establishment of a human rights desk to handle public complaints, which would enhance the agency’s transparency and accountability.

Additionally, Isong recommended expanding ICW’s operations to university campuses and addressing the issues of scavengers and cattle herders whose livestock routinely damage farmers’ crops. He encouraged Governor Eno to consider establishing a cattle ranch to eliminate the need for open grazing within the state.