Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA), has advised the 2024 Intending Hajj pilgrims to take advantage of the registration extension.

The National Hajj Commission, (NAHCON), had allocated 4,996 Hajj seats to Sokoto State for the 2024 Hajj exercise.

The PWA advised the intending pilgrims to hasten up to deposit N4,500,000, as directed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria as well as to meet the registration dateline of the Saudi Kingdom.

The chairman of the state PWA, Alhaji Aliyu Musa Gusau, reacting to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s decision to extend the Hajj 2024, registration deadline to January 31, 2024, described it as a welcome decision.

Gusau said the extension aligns with the call from religious leaders and stakeholders for wider participation in the holy pilgrimage.

He also called on all intending pilgrims in the state to seize this opportunity and complete their Hajj deposit before the new deadline expires.

He said, “The extension provides valuable time for those who have not registered to fulfill their dream of performing Hajj.

“Let me remind intending pilgrims that registration can only be done through designated Hajj Registration officers in all 23 local government areas of the state and the agency’s headquarters.”